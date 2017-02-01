Podcast: Objectivity and Trump’s refugee ban

How has Breitbart used memes to build a huge audience on Facebook? Should journalists’ notion of objectivity change in the face of immoral or un-American acts? What aspects of press freedom may change under the Trump Administration?

We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner and Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon. Special guest Jonathan Peters, a media law professor and correspondent for CJR’s United States Project, gives us the scoop on press freedom under Trump.

Subscribe via iTunes∙Stitcher∙ RSS Feed∙SoundCloud



SHOW NOTES

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.