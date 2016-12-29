Podcast: Looking back on a tumultuous year in journalism

Which media trends in 2016 were the most alarming? The most encouraging? We break down the good, the bad, and the ugly on The Kicker, where I’m joined this week by Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner and Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon.
Show Notes
- “Choosing a school for my daughter in a segregated city,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine
- “President Trump’s first term,” by Evan Osnos, The New Yorker
- “In Chicago, the final wait for a Cubs win mixes joy and sorrow,” by Wright Thompson, ESPN
- “How did the Cubs’ curse end? With the greatest game ever,” by Jayson Stark, ESPN
