Podcast: The ethics of BuzzFeed’s decision to publish Trump-Russia memos

Did BuzzFeed make the right call by publishing unverified memos detailing Russian efforts to compromise Donald Trump? How is The Undefeated, a new publication by ESPN, tackling this moment in race and politics? What did Trump’s first press conference as president-elect tell us about how he’ll treat the media going forward?
We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by CJR Managing Editor Vanessa Gezari and Delacorte Fellows Pete Vernon and Carlett Spike.
Show Notes
- “The intersection of race, sports, and culture: Kevin Merida and The Undefeated,” by Carlett Spike, CJR
- “BuzzFeed was right to publish the Trump-Russia files,” by Vanessa Gezari, CJR
- “PEOTUS Trump’s first presser was a PR stunt, because of course,” by David Uberti, CJR
- “Trump berated a CNN reporter, and fellow journalists missed an opportunity,” by Pete Vernon, CJR