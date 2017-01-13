Podcast: The ethics of BuzzFeed’s decision to publish Trump-Russia memos

Did BuzzFeed make the right call by publishing unverified memos detailing Russian efforts to compromise Donald Trump? How is The Undefeated, a new publication by ESPN, tackling this moment in race and politics? What did Trump’s first press conference as president-elect tell us about how he’ll treat the media going forward?

We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by CJR Managing Editor Vanessa Gezari and Delacorte Fellows Pete Vernon and Carlett Spike.

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.