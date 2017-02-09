Podcast: The Jake Tapper-Kellyanne Conway showdown

Why are so many news organizations expanding into Australia? What is the state of health journalism as Obamacare hangs in the balance? Why were so many journalists talking about CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s interview with Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday?
We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope, Delacorte Fellows Pete Vernon and Shelley Hepworth, and Trudy Lieberman, a correspondent for CJR’s United States Project.
- “Jake Tapper and Kellyanne Conway clashed. Will critics take on Tapper?” by Daniel Victor, The New York Times
- “PR flacks may be the media’s secret weapon against Trump,” by David Uberti, CJR
- “The Times takes a startup approach to its expansion down under,” by Shelley Hepworth, CJR
- “The Obamacare emergency: Can health reporters rise to the challenge?” by Trudy Lieberman, CJR