Podcast: CJR, BBC collaborate for audio documentary on journalism in America

This week, on a special edition of The Kicker, CJR and the BBC World Service have teamed up to produce an audio documentary. CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope narrates an exploration of two issues vital to journalism in America: How should the media respond to an administration that labels it “the enemy of the people” and, perhaps more importantly, how can the media build trust with a public that sees it as hopelessly biased?

To answer those questions, Pope travels to York, Pennsylvania, where he interviews voters in a county that went twice for Barack Obama before flipping to Donald Trump in 2016. The documentary features commentary from New York Times Washington Bureau Chief Elisabeth Bumiller, NPR Senior Vice President of News and Editorial Director Michael Oreskes, WNYC talk radio host Charlie Sykes, and Observer Editor in Chief Ken Kurson.

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.