Podcast: Reckoning with Facebook’s dominance, and CNN’s Tanzina Vega on race & inequality

On The Kicker this week, I’m joined by CJR’s Dave Uberti and Nausicaa Renner to discuss the role of platforms like Facebook and Google in the journalism landscape. Nausicaa guides us through a new Tow Center report, “The Platform Press: How Silicon Valley reengineered journalism.” What responsibility do platforms have to promote and provide for good journalism? How can publishers find viable business models in a platform-dominated reality?

Then, Dave talks with Tanzina Vega, CNN’s national reporter for race and inequality. Vega speaks about increased national attention on the topics she covers, the state of diversity in newsrooms, and what the media gets wrong when it reports on race and class.

Pete Vernon is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.