Podcast: Trump strains the news/opinion divide

ON THE KICKER THIS WEEK, I’m joined by CJR’s David Uberti, Nausicaa Renner, and Carlett Spike to discuss The Wall Street Journal’s scathing editorial attacking President Trump’s credibility. We also cover the divide between newsrooms and editorials, and question whether readers understand the distinction.

Then, we turn to homepages, where algorithms are taking over. Finally, we welcome on Jeff Kelly Lowenstein to discuss his book “The Chilean Chronicles,” which explores the unprecedented eruption of memory surrounding the 40th anniversary of the coup that brought Augusto Pinochet to power.

