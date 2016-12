Should a bad tweet be a fireable offense for reporters? What can the real history of fake news tell us about the challenge facing journalism today? Who are the biggest media names to switch jobs in the post-election shuffle?

We answer these questions and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner and Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon.

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.