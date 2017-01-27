Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…
Meanwhile in Kildare…check out this hilarious headline from today's Leinster Leader 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oaIqTiqF5j— Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyKFM) January 17, 2017
Although certainly not a funny story, the immature side of me had to laugh at the unfortunate way this headline was shortened. @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/xaSKRGwMs2— Scott (@sportsadelphia) January 9, 2017
Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.
