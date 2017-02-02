Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…

Is it wrong how funny I found this headline? pic.twitter.com/DOWoMuf3EE — Laura (@LNH_9) January 31, 2017

Funny headline of the day. Of course it means transportation of chickens & other domestic fowls. Because of Newcastle Disease. pic.twitter.com/5El40c6ZGY — Hugh Ellis (@ellis_hugh) October 25, 2016

Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.

Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.