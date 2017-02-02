Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…
Is it wrong how funny I found this headline? pic.twitter.com/DOWoMuf3EE
— Laura (@LNH_9) January 31, 2017
Funny headline of the day. Of course it means transportation of chickens & other domestic fowls. Because of Newcastle Disease. pic.twitter.com/5El40c6ZGY
— Hugh Ellis (@ellis_hugh) October 25, 2016
@CJR one for The Lower Case. pic.twitter.com/YhEuTPqA7j
— balthrop (@balthrop) August 28, 2015
