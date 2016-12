In this week’s Lower Case…

(Detroit) Michigan Chronicle 11/17/84

The Royal Gazette (Bermuda) 5/9/1985

East Oregonian (Pendleton, Ore.) 1/25/85

Houston Chronicle 10/1/83





Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.

Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.