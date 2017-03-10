Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s lower case…
Hey I found a hilarious headline from 2 years ago! pic.twitter.com/LmZkHlqCO1
— Dan Cronin (@croninwhocares) February 28, 2017
Bad Headlines, Cont. https://t.co/kmiKPUKswE pic.twitter.com/jatlHXbYic
— Tengrain (@Tengrain) December 29, 2016
Wait…. what? #Badheadlines #NotTheOnion pic.twitter.com/vqwSnLsj0r
— Shane Allen (@shanenews) December 19, 2016
Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.
Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.