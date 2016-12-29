The best of Lower Case 2016

If we had to pick one CJR tradition in particular that has survived and thrived in the digital age, it’s The Lower Case, our weekly look at unfortunate, cringe-worthy, or ironic headlines.

Louisville Courier-Journal, 7/9/15

Pretty cool picture of my nephew Andrew at game last night and caption-But the headline below picture is hilarious pic.twitter.com/zl2VZwhi5q

Albuquerque Journal, 2012 via Laura Marrich

Every once in a while, it’s possible to summarize an entire historical moment in six words. pic.twitter.com/BwjbOStmvf — David Sessions (@davidsess) October 13, 2016

Quite a typo for a headline from @FoxNews —even in the url. How did the shark get to the coach? #Sharknado https://t.co/Ovn9pRrgoy pic.twitter.com/Kxd9AovCFd — Bodo Winter (@BodoWinter) October 11, 2016

The Daily Independent, Kentucky 7/30/2016, via Joel L. Thompson ‏@LifeInsFinder

Florida Times-Union, 10/2/16

Vanity Fair’s Hive 8/29/16

KFOR-TV, Oklahoma City, Okla., 8/6/16

Goat war: an apology. pic.twitter.com/aGLyfAOkLn — Guardian style guide (@guardianstyle) August 1, 2016

The Local, 8/2/16

Wfmj.com, Youngstown, Ohio, 7/4/16

Eugene Register-Guard, 6/21/16

St. Louis Business Journal, 6/15/16

Today in headlines in need of commas:



cc @CJR pic.twitter.com/OqeZzrmf98 — Alan Neuhauser (@alneuhauser) May 16, 2016

Reading Eagle (Pennsylvania), 4/27/16

The value of copy editors, illustrated in a brief headline https://t.co/T90UDDPnYf pic.twitter.com/jWbKFqreK1 — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) April 11, 2016

The New York Times, 3/30/16

The Jerusalem Post, 3/14/16

The Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey, 7/7/2016

Favorite headline of week. He pitches righty, lefty — and evidently, also underwater. Faces Aquaman in next outing. pic.twitter.com/efxaQxFp8Z — Neill Woelk (@NeillWoelk) June 8, 2015

