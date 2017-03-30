Podcast: Is the podcast boom good for journalism?

On The Kicker this week, we offer a rare Trump-free episode. First, CJR Senior Editor Christie Chisholm and Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon join me to discuss how the current podcast boom is reminiscent of the digital transition that began in print media more than a decade ago. What forms does journalism take in podcasts? And what, if anything, is lost?

Then, Ernst-Jan Pfauth, publisher of the Dutch news organization De Correspondent, joins me to talk about its attempt to expand into the US. Can the outlet’s unique philosophy of journalism provide an antidote to the daily news grind in the competitive American market? How does a business model built on memberships differ from one centered on subscriptions?

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · SoundCloud · Overcast · RSS Feed

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

SHOW NOTES:

Follow The Kicker on Twitter and email us suggestions for guests and discussion topics at TheKicker@CJR.org.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.