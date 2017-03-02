Illustration by Christie Chisholm

After six weeks of his presidency, the media covering Trump’s administration is beginning to get a feel for the challenges that lie ahead. The president has labeled the press “the enemy of the American people” and excluded some news outlets from briefings; the First Amendment feels like it’s under threat; and fake news and “alternative facts” abound. The unorthodox nature of this environment has raised questions: How important are press briefings? What are the ethics of using anonymous sources and leaked data? And how should we respond to a disinformation campaign targeted at the media?

To get a handle on this, the Columbia Journalism Review has partnered with Reuters and The Guardian to bring together some of the best minds in the business for a one-day conference on Friday, March 3, Covering Trump: What Happens When Journalism, Politics, and Fake News Collide. The event includes panel discussions on press coverage in a no-access era, the rise of fake news, investigating Trump’s connections to Russia, and the ethics of reporting on data leaks. There will also be a lunchtime keynote with New Yorker Editor in Chief David Remnick in conversation with Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll.

The conference will be livestreamed on this page from 10:30 am Friday, and we invite viewers to join in the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #coveringtrump.

Conference Agenda:

10:40-11:55 am — Reporter Roundtable: What Happened and How Are We Planning on Covering Trump? Moderated by Kyle Pope with Sabrina Siddiqui, Elisabeth Bumiller, Jelani Cobb, Brian Stelter, and John Carney

12:15-1:30 pm — Lunchtime Keynote: David Remnick in conversation with Steve Coll

1:45-3:00 pm — Fake News: What Have We Learned, Moderated by Emily Bell with Steve Adler, Sheryl Huggins Salomon, Yochai Benkler, and Ben Smith

3:15-4:30 pm — Following Rubles and Dumping Data, Moderated by Todd Gitlin with Jesse Eisinger, Tom Hamburger, Jonathan Peters, and Brian Ross

Follow our speakers on Twitter:

Steve Adler, President and Editor-In-Chief, Reuters @stephenjadler

Emily Bell, Director, Tow Center for Digital Journalism @emilybell

Yochai Benkler, Faculty Co-Director of the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, Harvard University & Berkman Professor of Entrepreneurial Legal Studies, Harvard Law School @YBenkler

Elisabeth Bumiller, Washington Bureau Chief, The New York Times @BumillerNYT

John Carney, Financial Editor, Breitbart News @carney

Jelani Cobb, Staff Writer, The New Yorker @jelani9

Steve Coll, Dean and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism, Columbia Journalism School @SteveCollNY

Jesse Eisinger, Reporter, ProPublica @eisingerj

Todd Gitlin, Professor & Chair, Ph.D. Program, Columbia Journalism School @toddgitlin

Tom Hamburger, Reporter, The Washington Post @thamburger

Jonathan Peters, Assistant Professor of Journalism, University of Kansas and Press Freedom Correspondent, Columbia Journalism Review @jonathanwpeters

Kyle Pope, Editor and Publisher, Columbia Journalism Review @kylepope

David Remnick, Editor-In-Chief, The New Yorker @NewYorker

Brian Ross, Chief Investigative Correspondent, ABC News @BrianRoss

Sheryl Huggins Salomon, Senior Editor-at-Large and former Managing Editor, TheRoot.com @sherylhugg

Sabrina Siddiqui, Political Reporter, The Guardian @SabrinaSiddiqui

Ben Smith, Editor-In-Chief, BuzzFeed @BuzzFeedBen

Brian Stelter, Host, Reliable Sources, CNN @brianstelter

Shelley Hepworth is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymiranda.