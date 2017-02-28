Podcast: Trump’s media attacks are getting boring

On The Kicker this week, I’m joined by CJR’s Nausicaa Renner and Pete Vernon to discuss a wild few days in White House-media relations. Then, we turn to MisinfoCon, a weekend gathering of journalists and technologists trying to solve the fake news problem. Freelance writer Lyz Lenz calls in to chat about Texas Monthly and its star writer, Pamela Colloff.
Subscribe via iTunes∙Stitcher∙ RSS Feed∙SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES
- “Getting to the root of the ‘fake news’ problem means fixing what’s broken about journalism itself,” by Shan Wang, Nieman Lab
- “White House press corps rebels as colleagues are excluded from gaggle,” by Benjamin Mullin, Poynter
- “Let Trump and Bannon talk. We’ll report.” by David Uberti, CJR
- “‘How Pamela Colloff became the best damn writer in Texas,” by Lyz Lenz, CJR
- “New editor in chief takes Texas Monthly in a ‘lifestyle’ direction,” by Lyz Lenz, CJR
- “Flesh and Blood,” by Pamela Colloff, Texas Monthly
- “Unholy Act,”by Pamela Colloff, Texas Monthly
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.