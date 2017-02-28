Podcast: Trump’s media attacks are getting boring

On The Kicker this week, I’m joined by CJR’s Nausicaa Renner and Pete Vernon to discuss a wild few days in White House-media relations. Then, we turn to MisinfoCon, a weekend gathering of journalists and technologists trying to solve the fake news problem. Freelance writer Lyz Lenz calls in to chat about Texas Monthly and its star writer, Pamela Colloff.

SHOW NOTES

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.