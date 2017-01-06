Podcast: Fox News and life after Megyn Kelly

What does Fox News’ primetime lineup say about its direction under the Trump Administration? Why should we care about the fate of the publishing platform Medium? What’s the deal with all these misreported stories about Russia?
We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by CJR Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner and Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon.
Show Notes
- “Renewing Medium’s focus,” by Ev Williams, Medium
- “Medium lays off dozens as it tries to find a publishing model that may not actually exist yet,” by Laura Hazard Owen, Nieman Lab
- “WashPost is richly rewarded for false news about Russia threat while public is deceived,” by Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept
- “Washington Post fake news story blurs the definition of fake news,” by David Uberti, CJR
- “Rupert Murdoch is turning Fox News into Trump TV,” by Gabriel Sherman, New York magazine
