Podcast: A Breitbart editor walks into a journalism conference…

On The Kicker this week, I’m joined by CJR’s David Uberti, Christie Chisholm, and Shelley Hepworth to discuss some criticism we received for inviting Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney to our conference on Covering Trump. Did his inclusion add a valuable perspective? Or did we play a role in legitimizing a website that has trafficked in racism, misogyny, and white nationalism?

Then we turn to Hollywood, where a new movie about the Pentagon Papers—directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks—has just been announced. We talk about the depiction of women journalists on screen, as well as the checkered history of movies about the media industry.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud



SHOW NOTES:

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.