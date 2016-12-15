Who Works Where

Photograph by Petri Artturi Asikainen (Getty)

The post-election media merry-go-round is upon us. Every four years, as outlets take stock of their newsrooms and draft their strategies for covering the new administration, they also cast a wandering eye around the industry, snapping up talents who have distinguished themselves over the course of the campaign.

The game of musical desks began before voters even went to the polls, as CNN poached Andrew Kaczynski and his KFILE team from BuzzFeed. McKay Coppins and Rosie Gray also departed Ben Smith’s shop, with both headed to The Atlantic, where new Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg has been busy. Goldberg added Franklin Foer (mostly recently of Slate and, before that, editor of The New Republic) and Julia Ioffe (Politico) to his stable of writers.

Meanwhile, The New York Times tapped CBS News’ Sopan Deb and brought over Glenn Thrush, who joins a veritable Politico alumni association at the Grey Lady. Additionally, Salena Zito, one of the few reporters who saw Trump’s success coming, landed a regular gig with The Washington Examiner. Other journalists are sure to be on the move in the days ahead.

While not every journalist job jump is directly tied to the election, this is the season for shakeups, and we’ll be tracking industry moves through the end of the year, updating this page regularly. If you know of a media member switching outlets who isn’t listed here, drop us a tip at editors@cjr.org.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s switching desks, and where they’re each headed (last updated 12/15).

JOURNALIST LEFT FOR Andrew Kaczynski BuzzFeed CNN Anthony Cormier The Tampa Bay Times BuzzFeed Ashley Parker The New York Times The Washington Post Barry Bagnato CBS Radio unknown Bill Whitney CBS Radio unknown Billy Sorrentino Wired Apple Bruce Perlmutter BuzzFeed Conde Nast Entertainment Casey Neistat Beme CNN Charles Kaye CBS Radio unknown Christopher Massie BuzzFeed CNN David Freeman The Huffington Post NBC News Deborah Needleman T Magazine unknown Eben Shapiro The Wall Street Journal Time Magazine Ellen Pollock Bloomberg Businessweek unknown Franklin Foer Slate, The New Republic The Atlantic Gilad Lotan Betaworks BuzzFeed Glenn Thrush Politico The New York Times Harley Carnes CBS Radio unknown Joe Nocera The New York Times Bloomberg View Josh Dawsey The Wall Street Journal Politico Julia Ioffe Politico The Atlantic Julie Hansen Business Insider [unnamed startup] Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke The New York Observer Women’s Wear Daily Kate Kelly CNBC The New York Times Ken Wheaton Advertising Age unknown Kim Hart The Federal Communications Commission Axios Kristin Roberts Politico McClatchy Kyle Blaine BuzzFeed CNN Lydia Polgreen The New York Times The Huffington Post McKay Coppins BuzzFeed The Atlantic Michael Luo The New York Times The New Yorker Nancy Youssef The Daily Beast BuzzFeed Nathan McDermott BuzzFeed CNN Neil King The Wall Street Journal Fusion GPS (non-journalism) Nikki Finke Was on hiatus Mediaite Paul Volpe The New York Times Politico Prachi Gupta Cosmopolitan Jezebel Rana Foroohar Time Magazine Financial Times Robert Wolf Democratic fundraiser/ Obama + Hillary advisor Fox News Rosie Gray BuzzFeed The Atlantic Salena Zito Pittsburgh Tribune-Review The Washington Examiner Sara Fischer The Washington Post Axios Sarah Mimms Countable BuzzFeed Scot Gillespie W. W. Grainger The Washington Post Sopan Deb CBS The New York Times Stephen Mooallem Harper’s BAZAAR The Village Voice Sudeep Reddy The Wall Street Journal Politico Teddy Lynn Ogilvy & Mather Bloomberg Media Tim Taliaferro Texas Exes Texas Monthly Valerie Lapinski Guardian US Vox Will Sommer Washington City Paper The Hill Zoe Tillman The National Law Journal/Legal Times BuzzFeed

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Carlett Spike and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows.