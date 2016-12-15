Who Works Where

The post-election shuffle for journalists

Photograph by Petri Artturi Asikainen (Getty)

The post-election media merry-go-round is upon us. Every four years, as outlets take stock of their newsrooms and draft their strategies for covering the new administration, they also cast a wandering eye around the industry, snapping up talents who have distinguished themselves over the course of the campaign.

The game of musical desks began before voters even went to the polls, as CNN poached Andrew Kaczynski and his KFILE team from BuzzFeed. McKay Coppins and Rosie Gray also departed Ben Smith’s shop, with both headed to The Atlantic, where new Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg has been busy. Goldberg added Franklin Foer (mostly recently of Slate and, before that, editor of The New Republic) and Julia Ioffe (Politico) to his stable of writers.

Meanwhile, The New York Times tapped CBS News’ Sopan Deb and brought over Glenn Thrush, who joins a veritable Politico alumni association at the Grey Lady. Additionally, Salena Zito, one of the few reporters who saw Trump’s success coming, landed a regular gig with The Washington Examiner. Other journalists are sure to be on the move in the days ahead.

While not every journalist job jump is directly tied to the election, this is the season for shakeups, and we’ll be tracking industry moves through the end of the year, updating this page regularly. If you know of a media member switching outlets who isn’t listed here, drop us a tip at editors@cjr.org.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s switching desks, and where they’re each headed (last updated 12/15).

 

JOURNALISTLEFTFOR
Andrew KaczynskiBuzzFeedCNN
Anthony CormierThe Tampa Bay TimesBuzzFeed
Ashley ParkerThe New York TimesThe Washington Post
Barry BagnatoCBS Radiounknown
Bill WhitneyCBS Radiounknown
Billy SorrentinoWiredApple
Bruce PerlmutterBuzzFeedConde Nast Entertainment
Casey NeistatBemeCNN
Charles KayeCBS Radiounknown
Christopher MassieBuzzFeedCNN
David FreemanThe Huffington PostNBC News
Deborah NeedlemanT Magazineunknown
Eben ShapiroThe Wall Street JournalTime Magazine
Ellen PollockBloomberg Businessweekunknown
Franklin FoerSlate, The New RepublicThe Atlantic
Gilad LotanBetaworksBuzzFeed
Glenn ThrushPoliticoThe New York Times
Harley CarnesCBS Radiounknown
Joe NoceraThe New York TimesBloomberg View
Josh DawseyThe Wall Street JournalPolitico
Julia IoffePoliticoThe Atlantic
Julie HansenBusiness Insider[unnamed startup]
Kara Bloomgarden-SmokeThe New York ObserverWomen’s Wear Daily
Kate KellyCNBCThe New York Times
Ken WheatonAdvertising Ageunknown
Kim HartThe Federal Communications CommissionAxios
Kristin RobertsPoliticoMcClatchy
Kyle BlaineBuzzFeedCNN
Lydia PolgreenThe New York TimesThe Huffington Post
McKay CoppinsBuzzFeedThe Atlantic
Michael LuoThe New York TimesThe New Yorker
Nancy YoussefThe Daily BeastBuzzFeed
Nathan McDermottBuzzFeedCNN
Neil KingThe Wall Street JournalFusion GPS (non-journalism)
Nikki FinkeWas on hiatusMediaite
Paul VolpeThe New York TimesPolitico
Prachi GuptaCosmopolitanJezebel
Rana ForooharTime MagazineFinancial Times
Robert WolfDemocratic fundraiser/ Obama + Hillary advisorFox News
Rosie GrayBuzzFeedThe Atlantic
Salena ZitoPittsburgh Tribune-Review The Washington Examiner
Sara FischerThe Washington PostAxios
Sarah MimmsCountableBuzzFeed
Scot GillespieW. W. GraingerThe Washington Post
Sopan DebCBSThe New York Times
Stephen MooallemHarper’s BAZAARThe Village Voice
Sudeep ReddyThe Wall Street JournalPolitico
Teddy LynnOgilvy & MatherBloomberg Media
Tim TaliaferroTexas ExesTexas Monthly
Valerie LapinskiGuardian USVox
Will SommerWashington City PaperThe Hill
Zoe TillmanThe National Law Journal/Legal TimesBuzzFeed

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.

Carlett Spike and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows.