Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

We’re back at it again! In this week’s Lower Case…
.@bsudailynews circa 1985 made it onto the newseum's bad headline bathroom wall pic.twitter.com/aRIoW8RseL— Kara Berg (@karaberg95) December 20, 2016
Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.
From The (Santa Fe) New Mexican, 6/14/81
Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.