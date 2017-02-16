Podcast: Why it matters who gets called on at White House briefings

I’m joined by Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon to discuss why it matters that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer primarily allows friendly outlets to ask questions at press briefings. CJR United States Project correspondent Corey Hutchins calls in to discuss fake news at the local level. And freelance journalist Jenni Monet, who was arrested while reporting at Standing Rock, joins to discuss coverage of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
Thanks for kicking it with us as we worked through technical difficulties this week. Like Spicer, we’re learning on the job.
