Podcast: Why it matters who gets called on at White House briefings

I’m joined by Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon to discuss why it matters that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer primarily allows friendly outlets to ask questions at press briefings. CJR United States Project correspondent Corey Hutchins calls in to discuss fake news at the local level. And freelance journalist Jenni Monet, who was arrested while reporting at Standing Rock, joins to discuss coverage of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.