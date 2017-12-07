Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s lowercase…

Today we salute this Cambridge Newspaper…for printing their paper – without a headline…. [insert headline here] oops!! pic.twitter.com/Y5qCl04rdJ — Jon Holling (@jonhollingfm) December 7, 2017

The Golden Globes need a feminist host this year, and Seth Meyers is the right man for the job https://t.co/DR71adAlMj pic.twitter.com/wYcVJMAKQj — Forbes Showbiz (@ForbesShowbiz) November 27, 2017

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.