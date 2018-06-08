The pain and joy of the side hustle

Jun 8, 2018 By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian

From CJR

Weekly Podcast: The Kicker

Podcast: Let’s talk about class and journalism

Jun 7, 2018

The Print Magazine

Working: What it takes to be a journalist today

Spring/Summer 2018

Email Newsletters

The best of CJR delivered straight to your inbox Sign up now »

Email Newsletters from CJR

Local News

Meet the journalism student who found out she won a Pulitzer in class

On Monday afternoon, Mariel Padilla, a master’s student at Columbia Journalism School, sat around a table with classmates, listening to Professor Giannina Segnini lead a discussion about email encryption for reporting across borders. A couple floors below, journalism bigwigs and...

Apr 20, 2018 By Kelsey Ables

In dossier lawsuit, BuzzFeed’s ‘fair-report’ defense survives

Jun 6, 2018 By Jonathan Peters

Maynard 200 aims to increase minority talent in newsrooms

May 31, 2018 By Karen K. Ho

After papers were removed, a Seattle student newsroom pushed back

May 30, 2018 By Carina Julig

The porn-studio-on-Martha’s-Vineyard story that never was

May 24, 2018 By Nelson Sigelman

Facebook’s new Watch feature cements its status as a media entity

Jun 6, 2018

Facebook’s defense: ‘Everyone was doing it back then’

Jun 4, 2018

Facebook kills its Trending Topics feature

Jun 1, 2018

Can social media have a positive effect on democracy?

May 30, 2018
Read more »

With Bundy story, the national media slowly learns how to cover the American West

Jun 7, 2018 By Meg Dalton

In dossier lawsuit, BuzzFeed’s ‘fair-report’ defense survives

Jun 6, 2018 By Jonathan Peters

After papers were removed, a Seattle student newsroom pushed back

May 30, 2018 By Carina Julig

NYT Magazine’s Rita Dove on what poetry might grant unsuspecting news readers

May 25, 2018 By Brendan Fitzgerald
Read more »

Study: Apple News’s human editors prefer a few major newsrooms

Jun 5, 2018 By Pete Brown

The CIA’s unprecedented PR push to make Gina Haspel its director

May 21, 2018 By Sam Thielman

Digital journalism’s disappearing public record, and what to do about it

May 17, 2018 By Sharon Ringel and Angela Woodall

Reporting in a Machine Reality: Deepfakes, misinformation, and what journalists can do about them

May 15, 2018 By Nicholas Diakopoulos
Read more »

Business of News

Read more »

Covering the Health Care Fight

Read more »

Covering Trump

Read more »
Advertisement

The Magazine

Subscribe Now

You get exclusive member benefits. Journalism gets the support it needs.

Magazine Archive »

New Issue

More secure jobs, bigger paychecks

It was 1933, and the Great Depression was pummeling the newspaper industry. The New York World, once owned by Joseph Pulitzer and the city’s largest paper, had closed two years earlier, throwing 3,000 people out of work. In many cities,...

May 30, 2018 By Steven Greenhouse

America’s growing news deserts

America's growing news deserts

The new information environment: digital fragmentation

Best Journo Tweets

Follow Us »