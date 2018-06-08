The voice of journalismJoin Us
I come from a long line of newspaper people: My father was publisher of The Greenville News in South Carolina; my...
I landed my first full-time journalism job in early 2016, when I was 26. It was a business reporter gig at...
To become a journalist, Rajaa Elidrissi knew she would need a strategy. Growing up in a low-income household in Elmhurst,...
The editors of 135 of the country’s biggest English-language newspapers are a well-educated bunch: Almost a third have an advanced...
On Monday afternoon, Mariel Padilla, a master’s student at Columbia Journalism School, sat around a table with classmates, listening to Professor Giannina Segnini lead a discussion about email encryption for reporting across borders. A couple floors below, journalism bigwigs and...
It was 1933, and the Great Depression was pummeling the newspaper industry. The New York World, once owned by Joseph Pulitzer and the city’s largest paper, had closed two years earlier, throwing 3,000 people out of work. In many cities,...
Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief steps down, will become editor at large, write a column -- and get a Fox Business show! https://t.co/iEStdQg0xr— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 5, 2018
This is so shady. The FCC spun the press a likely fake story about DDos attacks it refuses to verify. Great work by @dellcam and @Gizmodo https://t.co/0AN45sLAiQ— Tonya Riley (@TonyaJoRiley) June 5, 2018
"During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer." (1 of 2)— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2018
Facebook is shutting down Trending after four years, tests new features, including a breaking news label that publishers can add to stories, Today In section (@barbaraortutay / Associated Press)https://t.co/vfssjRazOyhttps://t.co/IpVF0W6mxI— Mediagazer (@mediagazer) June 1, 2018
Weirdest press conference of my life. Babchenko is alive. It was part of a sting to uncover an attempt on his life SBU says organized by Ukrainian citizen funded with $40k from Russia pic.twitter.com/Jk5j8MnQSr— Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) May 30, 2018