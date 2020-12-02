A new statement from The Intercept aims to increase transparency for freelancers

It’s a difficult time to be a freelance writer. In a harrowing year for journalism’s bottom line, cutbacks and layoffs have ballooned industry-wide, adding numbers to the ranks of freelance reporters even while freelancing budgets wane. Today, The Intercept published a statement of principles for their freelancers, facilitated by the National Writers Union, designed with consultations by a group of frequent contributors and intended to uphold transparency and accountability.

The Intercept’s statement, developed over the past year amid conversations between Intercept leadership and a small team of frequent contributors, resembles similar documents that the NWU has devised over the years, but it’s unique in its collaborative creation. “I’ve never been part of any process like this before,” Betsy Reed, editor in chief of The Intercept, says of working in communication with freelancers to design the principles. “We took a great deal of care in hearing out a whole range of their concerns and interests. We did not agree on every single thing, but it reflects a lot of input from our freelancer community.”

The document itself is not a contract, but more of a public commitment and a tool for accountability. It outlines The Intercept’s commitment to communicating openly with freelancers, to being mindful of intellectual property, to providing necessary resources, to giving credit. It states that The Intercept will endeavor to respond to timely pitches within forty-eight hours and all other pitches within two weeks (the agreement uses the word “typically”). In some cases, freelancers will be eligible to use The Intercept’s access to databases like LexisNexis and PACER. The publication outlines its commitment to paying freelancers within thirty days of receiving an invoice, offers a sample of contract language, and creates a process for follow-up questions in the case that writers are struggling to receive feedback.

Many of the outlined expectations seem reasonable, even basic, and many represent standards that The Intercept already maintains, but the agreement’s designers hope that the increased transparency about the process behind-the-scenes will serve freelance contributors by giving them something to expect. “We hope to do better as an organization in making sure that we are attentive to the range of concerns that freelancers have,” Reed says. “We have made a serious effort in that regard in the past, but having this statement of principles, which is public, will just be helpful in having a standard that we can all seek to live up to.”

Many of the document’s facilitators hope that it will inspire and catalyze similar processes at other publications across the industry. “We believe that transparency is the most important tool to ensure freelancers are treated fairly, and a document like this one ensures that all freelancers, no matter what stage of their career, can best advocate for their working conditions,” Haley Mlotek, 2019-2020 co-chair of the Freelance Solidarity Project division of the National Writers Union, told me in an email.



Alex Kane is one of the regular contributors to The Intercept who took on a leading role in proposing standards and providing feedback for the principles agreement. Early in the process—facilitated by the Freelancer Solidarity Project of the National Writers Union—Kane and the other contributors interviewed other Intercept freelancers about their experiences. (This effort comes amid some internal turmoil at The Intercept, most recently the departure of Glenn Greenwald, but freelancers regularly cited positive experiences with the publication.) Periodically, Kane and other contributors met with Intercept leadership to discuss specific language and conditions, which Kane and the other freelancers continually presented to other Intercept freelancers via email chain. “We wanted to be accountable to them,” Kane says. “This is not a document just for people who worked on it. This is a document that will positively impact a much wider freelance pool.”

Freelancers, by nature, experience a hazardous freedom. Freelance workers in any profession face unique challenges and vulnerabilities, being unsupported by the resources of institutions or the collective power of labor unions. And freelance writers must navigate standards and expectations that differ from one outlet to another, balancing the promise of publication against the necessity of earning a living wage. This year, many freelancers were ineligible for the unemployment assistance provided by the CARES Act, despite the fact that they were facing many of the same difficulties as their industry colleagues who lost staff jobs. (Disclosure: I freelance regularly for CJR.)

“It’s very difficult for freelancers to recognize that they have rights as workers. At a time when media companies are collapsing or consolidating and cutting so many jobs, the ranks of freelancers are ever widening,” Kane says. “As freelancers, we’re increasingly recognizing that it is a labor issue—we need to improve our working conditions. These kinds of principle documents are one step on a long road that we can take to assert ourselves collectively.”

