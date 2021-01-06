With the loss of journalism outlets, homogeneity becomes the norm 

On October 20, Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages reported that the Minneapolis police deputy chief had been demoted for saying that the force’s hiring tactics, left unchanged, would yield “the same old white boys.” Soon after, they reported that the ACLU was suing the city of Minneapolis for evicting unhoused people from local parks. The next week, the publication went dark, another victim of a pandemic year.

City Pages wasn’t alone. In February, the Waterbury Record reported on a municipal measure that would increase taxes in the Vermont town by fifty percent. In March, The Outline published Jennifer Schafer’s examination of self-aware voyeurism and strangers’ love stories. In April, Cleveland, Mississippi’s Bolivar Commercial reported that a local shortage in blood donations was growing in the wake of the coronavirus. In May, the Press & Journal offered its readers tips on dealing with unemployment claims. In June, CNN’s Great Big World video startup reported on the man who wrote the catchy and illimitable KitKat jingle.

By the end of 2020, all of these publications had closed. City Pages ceased publication in late October—just shy of the presidential election—after forty-one years of publishing art and activism (originally under the name Sweet Potato). Like many outlets of its kind, the alt-weekly was nimble and willing to push boundaries. Its staff comprised voicey and clever writers: able to cover a variety of topics, to fill in the gaps when other outlets shied away. Accustomed to getting by with thin margins—another attribute common to alternative journalism—City Pages was stretched even thinner by the loss of local advertising and local events. In their farewell note, the staff highlighted their commitment to arts and culture reporting, in addition to deeply reported investigations. “What else is there to say? We’re sad as fuck.”

The outlets that closed last year varied in tone, audience and purpose, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Not every publication deserves survival: labeling something journalism doesn’t guarantee its inexhaustible value, and the structural attrition that beleaguered the news model for a decade has worn some newsrooms beyond their value. But there are losses that sting. And with each individual loss comes the greater loss to a varied, diversiform media system.

City Pages epitomizes that sort of loss: its closure is a detriment to its own readers and to the greater Minneapolis media ecosystem. Mike Mullen was a writer there for a brief stint in 2011, then the five years from 2015 until the publication shuttered. “We were both allowed to and encouraged to approach things in a way that other places just couldn’t or wouldn’t,” Mullen says. “Mainstream outlets need to cover politics in a certain way, because they are beholden to a sort of old-fashioned and respectable way of reporting: both sides and stuff like that. We didn’t have to do that. And our readers would have been disappointed if we did.” Mullen and his colleagues played what has become an increasingly endangered role in local news markets: a particular voice and particular perspective openly committed to writing for a particular audience.

Alt-weeklies traditionally play another important role in their local communities, too: the role of media criticism. “I think where alt-weeklies really thrive—certainly where City Pages did—is that we would tackle some of the outrageous things that a politician might say, or a Star Tribune editorial that was extremely tone deaf, and take it down from a place of irreverence,” Emily Cassel, the publication’s former editor in chief, says. “There aren’t too many places left anymore where that sort of joyful irreverence is allowed to thrive.”

Increasing numbers of Americans report feeling that media outlets don’t understand them; and they are right, particularly at the local level. Communities suffer when they don’t have a single outlet to speak to them. They suffer when that single outlet doesn’t speak for them. And they suffer when their community is only represented by a single voice, without the push and pull, the variation, and the contradictions that always accompany multiplicity. As more and more outlets close, shrink, and suffer, homogenous news markets become the norm. It’s everyone’s loss.

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.