In search of the next generation of local media owners

Though a deepening economic crisis continues to plague the local news landscape in the United States, the NewStart initiative has set out to ensure that one aspect is not overlooked: there are some profitable newspapers in the country whose owners are looking to sell.

The NewStart local news ownership initiative—a year-long fellowship program out of West Virginia University—aims to connect people interested in newspaper ownership with long-time owners that are looking for buyers. On the heels of a decade that has seen widespread attrition in local newsrooms and a pandemic that has hobbled the profession’s financial structures even more severely, the NewStart program believes there is still room to capitalize on the resources of long-standing community newspapers—and to make sure sure they’re safely in the hands of owners who care about journalism.

I talked to Jim Iovino, the program’s director, about the unique market for small rural papers, the future of news ownership, and what it takes to buy a newsroom.

CJR: Where did the NewStart program come from?

Jim Iovino: At WVU, we were hearing from people—who own newspapers—that they were concerned about the future, because they’re still profitable papers. A lot of owners were coming to the realization that they didn’t have a succession plan in place. They were coming up to retirement age, and they had two options: to sell to a corporate chain somewhere or to close down the paper. So that’s where the idea sparked: what if we could find and train the next generation of media entrepreneurs?

CJR: What allows these papers to remain profitable? How have they avoided some of the challenges that have hit so many local newsrooms and even many national outlets?

Iovino: There are still six or seven thousand weekly papers across the country. The papers we’re looking at are small, really local. Typically, circulation is under ten-thousand—the majority are anywhere from a thousand to five thousand. Unless you’re really into a certain area of the country, you have not even heard of these papers. They’re not going to be on Twitter a lot, and if you’re not seeing them in your feed, you don’t know they’re out there.

A lot of these places are so small that they haven’t seen the influx of other online-only startups, or blogs, or anything along those lines that would eat into their core business.

CJR: They’re still the only place to get the information they provide?

Iovino: Exactly. In a lot of these cases people are still okay with getting that information in print. Broadband is not very good in some of these areas.

The other aspect is that local advertisers in these markets still rely on these papers to get the word out to people in their community—they still have a good relationship. The mom and pop shops—they’re not going to Facebook to post ads, they’re not going to Google and buying ads. They’re still advertising with the local newspaper. So these publications have been isolated from that digital ad revenue exodus. They’ve been able to hold on to the traditional business model for a lot longer.

But it’s probably inevitable that the challenges are going to come to those smaller towns eventually. That’s where we’re coming in—trying to provide the business side of things. If you’re profitable now, now’s the time to invest some of those profits back into the business, and to make sure that you can be sustainable for the long haul.

CJR: So who’s interested in owning a newspaper these days?

Iovino: This past June, we had our first cohort start. We specifically chose to broaden our cohort across the country. Not every area is the same—what works in the state of West Virginia may not work somewhere else. We tried to get a range of people who have different backgrounds, different goals, different focuses, different skill sets.

First, you have current journalists who want to become entrepreneurs. Then, you have journalists who have been laid off and want to own their own destiny. Next, there are people without the journalism experience—people on the business side who realize that media publications are a lifeblood of communities. I know that it’s important, so how can I do something about this? Last, there are the current students, entrepreneurs who know that they want to start their own thing—they have an idea in their head. Maybe it’s a niche product, or they know a community that really needs a media outlet in some way, shape, or form.

CJR: You’re in your first year of the program. How have things shifted and changed because of the pandemic?

Iovino: This program was always supposed to be an online program. You can take it from anywhere in the country. It has been a challenge right now, for those who want to purchase a paper—it’s very hard to determine the price point for any of these publications. You just don’t know what the economy is going to be like, not only now, but six months from now.

CJR: What are you purchasing, when you purchase a local newspaper in 2020?

Iovino: For any of these deals, you could be purchasing the name, the brand, the subscriber lists. In some cases, there are also properties involved: you could be purchasing the actual newsroom, or whatever else that the owner has associated with that publication. Very rarely anymore do you see someplace that actually has its own printing press. But purchasing something that already exists—that user base and that branding that an existing paper has in a community—is very, very valuable. If you go the startup route, it’s going to take you several years to accumulate the amount of subscribers that an existing long-term publication already has.

CJR: Right now, a lot of people are talking about community-engaged journalism. The business models are failing. We’re also realizing ways in which traditional journalistic models are falling short. We have this opportunity to do two things at once: to reimagine the business model and to reimagine a publication’s relationship to its community. Are you having those kinds of conversations with students?

Iovino: The students right now are just finishing up an audience development and audience engagement course. And that’s really focused on—if you have an audience right now, you know, are you reaching everyone in your community? Or are there sections of your community that you’re missing out on? And how do you develop a relationship with them?

CJR: What are your goals this first year?

Iovino: We would love for everyone in this first year to come out of this with something in place for them to purchase or take over. It’s looking pretty good for that so far, even with all the economic turmoil and everything that’s going on.

We need to find people to run these publications, and no matter what form they are going forward, to run them as community publications, and not something that’s part of a big corporation. That was our initial goal, and that’s still a major focus for us. And we would love it if everyone started thinking about these types of issues. If someone replicates this program at another university that’s great—the more the merrier.

CJR: Purchasing a newsroom requires financial resources. How is that a potential limiting factor for who is able to participate in this program?

They’re not coming in with piles of cash. Within West Virginia, we do have some partners who we’re working with to help them obtain funds, such as Mountain State Capital. But there are tons of funding opportunities out there to start small businesses. You just have to know where to look for it, and how to find it. And that’s where we can help.

The types of papers that we’re looking at right now, especially in the rural weekly realm—you can purchase one of these for as much as or for less than it costs to buy a house. It’s really a buyer’s market right now. Owners are very willing to make deals. I wouldn’t consider finances a big limitation on anyone who’s thinking about this; there are many creative ways to go about it.

CJR: What makes a good newspaper owner? What are you looking for in your fellows?

Iovino: You need to be able to realize that in this industry, change is going to happen. No matter what you start out with, don’t be dead set on that being the end product. You need to know how to do the journalism, but you also need a little bit of a business sense or surround yourself with people on that side. And you have to really love the small town and want to be part of the community, because it’s not going to work another way.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.