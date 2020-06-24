Nonprofit newsrooms are keeping their heads above water

Nonprofit news organizations, in their dependence on foundation funding and individual giving, have proven less vulnerable to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic than their for-profit counterparts. The Institute for Nonprofit News indicated in their recent index report that, so far, audiences for many nonprofit news publications are growing and over half of those surveyed reported that revenues are holding relatively steady amid a crisis.

Most nonprofit news organizations saw increased readership in March and April, INN reported, a trend observed across much of the journalism industry. After the early months of the coronavirus crisis, readership began to decline, according to the report, but audience engagement still remains higher than it was before the pandemic. “Many have been hosting online community groups and video meetups, becoming vital community connectors as well as news reporters,” INN executive director Sue Cross added. Christine Schmidt of the Local News Lab tweeted recently that “heading into a summer of COVID-19 coverage and continued calls for police reform + dismantling of systemic racism, and eyeing the elections of the fall, nonprofit newsrooms are poised to connect with their communities.”

Increased reader engagement, over a period of years, has allowed nonprofits to diversify their revenue streams by gaining reader support and using it as a metric for increased donor investment. Though foundation funding still makes up the largest percentage of nonprofit newsroom revenue across the sector, the INN reported 2020 as the first year foundation funding made up less than half of the total revenues at a majority of nonprofit news organizations. In January, the Tow Center reported on foundation funding for CJR, examining the pressures inherent in depending on foundations to finance newsrooms. Researchers Jacob Nelson and Patrick Ferrucci found—in a study based on forty interviews with journalists at nonprofit newsrooms—that foundation funding was less likely to influence editorial decisions about coverage than it was to influence a newsroom’s methods by prioritizing investment in technology, audience engagement, and non-traditional reporting initiatives. Nelson and Ferrucci did warn that newsrooms typically have more to lose than funders do. “If a foundation funds an initiative that fails, then that foundation can learn from the experience and move on to another innovative approach to journalism,” they wrote. “The same cannot necessarily be said for the journalists who receive the funding.”

Nonprofit newsrooms remain somewhat vulnerable in a pandemic, as events revenues decline at newsrooms that have been unable to smoothly transition to online engagement, foundation funders experience economic instability, and limited reserve funds begin to run dry. “It is too soon to assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the nonprofit news field,” INN researchers Jesse Holcomb and Michele McLellan wrote. “As of June 2020, the ground is still shifting.” Still, nonprofit models hold promise for a sustainable and ethical approach to offering readers the information they need in a crisis and beyond.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.