Pulitzers can’t save local journalism

Nine of the ten newspapers that won Pulitzer Prizes for local reporting over the last decade experienced some form of cutbacks over the past year, according to data collected by the Tow Center and CJR. Three prize-winning outlets implemented layoffs, and four had their print runs affected, with pay cuts and furloughs scattered throughout. Some cuts have been restored; others haven’t. In many ways, these statistics are unsurprising; staggering numbers of local publications were shaken by the destabilizing effect of the pandemic, and few were left untouched. Still, it’s telling that even those papers that have won national recognition and acclaim for the importance and excellence of their journalism also found—and find—themselves on unstable ground.

The atrophy of prize-winning newspapers has been a phenomenon for several years (last May, PBS NewsHour interviewed Pulitzer winners to talk about the perilous state of the industry), but each publication has its own story, and weathering the pandemic is no exception. In 2019, reporters at the Baton Rouge Advocate won a Pulitzer for exposing Louisiana’s discriminatory conviction system, leading to the dissolution of a Jim-Crow-era law that soon might be applied retroactively to bring old cases to trial again. In 2020, the paper laid off forty members of its staff.

Other award-winning outlets experienced more flexibility. The Salt Lake Tribune—the first legacy regional paper to convert from for-profit to non-profit status—made cutbacks to print in 2020, but they had the margins to reimagine roles for staffers whose beats disappeared amid the pandemic. When the NBA shut down its 2020 season, Andy Larsen, who covered the Utah Jazz for the Tribune, began writing weekly data columns, explaining local COVID numbers and statistics to readers.

“I was out of a beat for a while,” Larsen says. “There are only so many ‘What the Jazz are doing during the pandemic’ stories you can write, and my editors were trying to figure out what to do with my hours so I wouldn’t get furloughed. I have a math degree, and I’ve used that in my basketball writing, with stats and analytics. So the thought was, Let’s have Andy do some of that same stuff, but with all the data that’s coming out of the pandemic.” Larsen’s columns became the most-read on the website; in 2021, he won an award from Colorado’s Society of Professional Journalists for best pandemic reporting in his region. (Still, as recent years have shown, winning awards doesn’t always protect your paper or your job).

On one hand, the cutbacks aren’t necessarily as straightforwardly grim a picture as they might seem. The Tow Center’s newsroom cutback tracker is not a story of total decline, but it is a story of change and challenge. Print cutbacks, for example, are hotly contested markers of deterioration. To some, print is an unnecessary expense and a relic of the past; cutting back is simply practical. To others, it’s an important format to continue reaching some readers; cutting back is a sign of downgrading.

But what does it look like to value local reporting? Awards are edifying, but they’re not financial resources. It’s a bellwether of the moment that many of the publications we celebrate are struggling alongside the rest of their peers. Perhaps it’s a sign that our awards haven’t caught up to the present. Or maybe it’s a sign that we’ve focused too much attention on the silver linings without addressing the storm. If the local print newspaper isn’t the way of the future, the enterprise reporting that it has produced over the decades still must be. What format will the prize-winning stories of the future take, and how can we pursue a future that makes solid, regional, robust reporting possible? The present, it seems, is unsustainable.

