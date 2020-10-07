The decline of local newsrooms could make it harder for us to detect the next disease outbreak

Two years ago, Helen Branswell wrote for the Scientific American that “When Towns Lose Their Newspapers, Disease Detectives are Left Flying Blind.” Epidemiologists depend on regional outlets in monitoring outbreaks, Branswell explained, and in 2018, they were concerned about increasing threats to an important resource. Two years after the publication of Branswell’s article, even more towns have lost their newspapers, and the onslaught of a worldwide pandemic casts the essential role of disease surveillance into hyper-focused relief. Here’s the irony: our society is better positioned to recognize the value of monitoring local journalism for viral warning signs—but the local news ecosystem is more beleaguered than ever. The current pandemic’s effects on local media could make it even harder for us to detect the next infectious disease outbreak.

Many disease-monitoring resources around the world rely on data from local newsrooms. HealthMap is one such resource, an epidemiological web-crawling tool that monitors emerging infectious diseases across the globe, providing data to healthcare workers, students, researchers, epidemiologists, and governments. “Local news is an important source for us,” says Autumn Gertz, HealthMap’s program coordinator.

As local newsrooms shrink amid a pandemic, the ironic and troubling implications for disease surveillance are difficult to quantify, but easy to observe. David Scales, a clinician and professor of medicine who was a research fellow at HealthMap from 2010 to 2013, explains the role local news can play in tracking disease, noting that shoe-leather reporting is a tool for gathering public health data just as it is a journalistic mechanism; it can provide clues for epidemiologists to interpret. “Journalists don’t necessarily have to connect the dots,” Scales says. “If a journalist in, say, Fall River, Massachusetts is saying, We’ve had a couple of people end up in the hospital because of food poisoning, and then a reporter says that in Providence, Rhode Island, and then another in Newport, Rhode Island—all of a sudden, someone sitting at the State Department of Health in Rhode Island is asking, Why do we have a sudden spike in food poisoning?” In 2011, Scales and colleagues studied how decreased news coverage can lead to gaps in disease surveillance, demonstrating a correlation between diminished reporting resources—because of attention to other major outbreaks, for example, or coverage reductions on holidays—and decreased disease alerts. Though the small drop that the researchers measured didn’t upset the system, it raises questions about how large a drop the system can sustain.

ProMED—one of the largest resources reporting infectious disease outbreaks in the world, now familiar for its frequent citations in national reporting on COVID-19—also depends on journalism. “Media reports are one of our best and earliest sources of outbreak information,” says Larry Madoff, Editor at ProMED.

Though it’s difficult to quantify the effect of declining local news coverage on our capacity to monitor infectious disease, it’s clear that local information is best positioned to prevent outbreaks. “A pandemic starts at the local level,” Madoff says. “The closer you can get to identifying a cluster and outbreak at its origin, the better. The further you get from the local, the bigger an outbreak needs to be before it gets noticed or picked up and the more likely it is to spread.”

The implications of local news decline can be both immediate and enduring. When Maia Majumder, a computational epidemiologist, saw CJR’s news desert map back in 2018, she warned Helen Branswell of “a disaster for infectious disease surveillance.” After working with HealthMap for four years, Majumder went on to a post-doctoral research fellowship. Today, her epidemiological work focuses more on the long-term: her team is studying the influence of media on emerging infectious diseases. Over the past months, Majumder’s team has faced setbacks corresponding to the disappearance of local news archives and entire newsrooms. “Sometimes, when you try to click on the link that you saved a couple of months ago, it doesn’t exist,” Majumder says. “This creates a lot of problems for historical analysis and longitudinal studies.”

The pandemic begets a troubling cycle: a worldwide disease outbreak has hurt local newsrooms—the same local newsrooms that will provide an important line of defense in predicting, preventing, and understanding the next outbreak. As regional news outlets weaken and dwindle, so does that first line of epidemiological defense, and we’re caught in an increasingly murky feedback loop that leaves us more aware of the system’s limitations—but less prepared to address them.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.