The journalism crisis across the world

Early in the pandemic, media closures, layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts spread across the globe, encompassing the US, Canada, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, Brazil, Nigeria, Liberia, South Africa, Germany, New Zealand, The Philippines, and many others. While the media business in each country operates within its own unique norms and economic systems—and the ramifications of the pandemic are felt differently in each place—the world-wide media crisis lingers on.

More than a year after COVID-19 spread across the globe, researchers and media reporters in some countries have been carefully tracking media industry cutbacks in the pandemic’s wake; in others, specific data is more scarce. Reporting on industry decline is a complicated matter, with “cutbacks” encompassing a broad range of changes within newsrooms, in addition to drawing some worthy attention away from the good news: the innovative and determined journalism practitioners working to fill the gaps. Still, on the whole, it’s not a pretty picture.

The Tow Center for Digital Journalism has mapped cutbacks across the US, reporting sixty-five permanent closures and thousands of journalists experiencing pay cuts, furloughs, or lost jobs. Researchers verified cutbacks across more than three hundred newspapers, though—with chain-wide cuts being reported from the top rather than by individual outlets—there may have been cutbacks at as many as a thousand more.

Outside the US, the Canadian Journalism Project has been tracking country-wide media cutbacks in a similar project, beginning with cuts in early March and stretching to the present. As of March 11, J-Source reported the permanent closure of forty-four news outlets, the suspension of print at forty-nine outlets, and a thousand permanent layoffs across as many as 182 outlets. “The story of the pandemic’s impact on media in Canada is about the continued loss of community newspapers, fewer jobs across divisions in the media industry and the cancellation of print editions by both daily and weekly newspapers,” Steph Wechsler writes. The J-source report also notes its own limited data on the state of ethnic media or the pandemic’s effects on the state of freelance journalists, which, Wechsler notes, “make up a growing proportion of media workers in Canada.”

The Australia Newsroom Mapping Project reports a somewhat different picture in its own country, indicating most recently that the condition of the industry differs from state to state. “Queensland has been the worst affected by news closures, reflecting particularly News Corp’s historically strong presence there and the impact of its decision to close many of its regional titles,” the Public Interest Journalism Initiative’s February report says. “Queensland is also the only state that has had more news outlets close over the studied period than open. This is partially a reflection of the moment: when News Corp closed most of its regional titles in the state, many communities responded by launching new independent titles.” Since mid-March of 2020, the project’s map reports 175 country-wide “contractions”—defined as “negative changes to news production and availability”—and 77 “expansions”—positive changes, such as newsroom openings or increases in service. The project also makes a few notes of caution in interpreting its data: its data makes no assessments of the outlets it tracks, nor does it account for existing news deserts nor hypothetical situations like high rates of closure in healthy entrepreneurial markets or low rates of closure in monolithic or monopolistic media markets.

In December, the European Journalism Observatory reported that the pandemic had taken a significant toll on Europe’s media industry, chronicling cutbacks across Germany, Italy, the UK, Poland, Portugal, Latvia, Georgia, and Spain. In Italy, many newsstands declared bankruptcy, with 1,410 newsstands closed in the first half of 2020 alone. In Poland, some regional newspaper publishers reported revenue loss up to eighty percent; local independent publications reported similar losses in Ukraine. For the PressGazette, Charlotte Tobitt reported a list of media companies in the UK that filed claims for government support under a recent furlough payment plan; regional publishers JPI Media, Archant, and Midland News association topped the list in January, after the country went back into lockdown.

In India, journalist Cyril Sam has documented significant numbers of media cutbacks across India for his News@COVID19 Project, which reports cutbacks through August of 2020. “The business of news in India has been struggling, for at least a year, prior to the outbreak of COVID19,” Sam writes. “Each lay-off and closure signals our information ecosystem becoming poorer and our information sources becoming fewer. Post COVID19 news media landscape might be very different from the one we have today.”

For many countries, there is no available or easily-accessible data on the comprehensive effects of the pandemic on the media market. Though the economic consequences of a tumultuous year have impeded journalism’s facility the world over, the importance of journalism has never been more clear.

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.