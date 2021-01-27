In Vermont, one hyperlocal newsroom aims to fill a void

When the Waterbury Record ceased publication at the end of March, Waterbury, Vermont, was on its way to becoming another news desert. At the time, Lisa Scagliotti—a longtime Waterbury resident who used to work as managing editor of two of the Record’s sister weeklies—was running a journalism internship program at the University of Vermont: training students, offering editing and feedback, and helping aspiring journalists place work in local publications. When covid-19 interrupted daily life, students’ schedules were upended, and Scagliotti’s local paper shut down. So she and her students seized the moment and launched their own publication: the Waterbury Roundabout.

At first, the Roundabout was digital-only. A student named Julia Bailey-Wells built the website using WordPress; Scagliotti and her students wrote stories about mail-in ballots for an upcoming school budget vote, grant funding for reimagining the town’s Main Street, and summer rallies against racism. When the Roundabout began publishing a weekly email blast highlighting the most important local stories of the week, the Waterbury community responded with interest.

Soon after the Roundabout’s launch, local publications began picking up and running the site’s stories. The Barre Montpelier Times Argus asked the Roundabout to partner with its existing initiative to reach more local communities with printed weeklies; the Waterbury Reader—supplemented by Roundabout stories, printed and delivered by the Times Argus—was born.

The Roundabout isn’t the first scrappy startup to materialize in hopes of filling a void in a local community. In Del Rio, Texas, a local man turned his events website into a weekly tabloid after the local paper shut down last November. Five years after the closure of a local paper in Eudora, Kansas, students from the journalism school at the University of Kansas have begun to meet course requirements by reporting stories for an online startup called the Eudora Times. Scagliotti and the team at the Roundabout have a foot in both worlds: at present, the publication is Scagliotti’s passion project—aided by a few recurring team members like photographer Gordon Miller—and it’s supplemented by freelance contributions and, during the school semester, by student work.

Damian Radcliffe, a Tow fellow and journalism professor at the University of Oregon, has done research on small-market journalism for more than a decade; during the economic crisis of 2008–09—another moment in which the decline of local newspapers became a focal point for many media commentators, citizens, and politicians—Radcliffe researched the emergence of hyperlocal publications in the US, UK, and other parts of the world. “At that time, there were quite a large number of new hyperlocal publications, typically online-only, certainly online-first,” Radcliffe says. “And the people behind them tended to be either journalists who had been laid off and decided to do something entrepreneurial, or concerned citizens who saw an information deficit in their community. They were doing this, in many cases, as a labor of love. They’d often have a day job, and, often, they would be the only source of fresh and original news from that locale.”

Scagliotti fits this description, but the Roundabout is her day job. Her position at the University of Vermont was frozen at the end of the spring; after the Roundabout took off, she chose not to return in the fall. Her work is largely a labor of love, with a little creative entrepreneurship that allows her to defray minimal expenses, to begin paying professional contributors, and to take an occasional stipend herself. At the end of 2020, Scagliotti registered the publication as a nonprofit. The Times Argus pays to syndicate the weekly stories it prints. The Roundabout has made some money from community donations, with assistance from the New England Newspaper and Press Association, a nonprofit entity that funnels charitable giving to local news organizations. Local community members have contributed reporting and writing for free. Today, the publication’s newsletter has around fourteen hundred subscribers in a town of five thousand people (they picked up forty more subscribers this week).

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

“Everybody asks me, How sustainable is this? How long can you keep going? And I don’t know the answer,” Scagliotti says. “We didn’t sit down and do a lot of business planning. I wasn’t even sure I was starting a business. We didn’t really think it through that much. We just started doing it. More than anything, it was a time where people just needed information.”

Radcliffe notes that when hyperlocal newsrooms crop up to fill a void, the spontaneity can create vacuums in both the business model and available resources for fostering innovation. “It’s very difficult, in these circumstances, to do new things and do things differently,” Radcliffe says. “There’s a really important question for us in the industry to grapple with, which is to say, how do we support these really small newsrooms—which are the bulk of newsrooms in the US—to enable them to become more sustainable, to enable them to do things differently, given all of the constraints that they are operating with?”

For now, though, Scagliotti is taking things one day at a time. “No matter what happens to the business, people still need news,” she says. “Sometimes, what needs to be done is right under your nose.”

The Journalism Crisis Project aims to train our focus on the present crisis, tallying lost jobs and outlets and fostering a conversation about what comes next. We hope you’ll join us (click to subscribe).

EXPLORE THE TOW CENTER’S COVID-19 CUTBACK TRACKER: Over the past nine months, researchers at the Tow Center have collected reports of a wide range of cutbacks amid the pandemic. Now there’s an interactive map and searchable database. You can find it here.

CONTRIBUTE TO OUR DATABASE: If you’re aware of a newsroom experiencing layoffs, cutbacks, furloughs, print reductions, or any fundamental change as a result of covid-19, let us know by submitting information here. (Personal information will be kept secure by the Tow Center and will not be shared.)

Below, more on recent media trends and changes in newsrooms across the world:

JOURNALISM JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES: MediaGazer has been maintaining a list of media companies that are currently hiring. You can find it here. The Deez Links newsletter, in partnership with Study Hall, offers media classifieds for both job seekers and job providers. The Successful Pitches database offers resources for freelancers. The International Journalists Network lists international job opportunities alongside opportunities for funding and further education. And an organization of fifty writers called the Periplus Collective recently announced a mentorship program to serve early-career writers who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.