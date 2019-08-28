Covering Climate Now signs on over 170 news outlets

More than 170 news outlets from around the world with a combined audience of hundreds of millions of people have now signed up for Covering Climate Now, a project co-founded by CJR and The Nation aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis.

All outlets have committed to running a week’s worth of climate coverage in the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23. At that meeting, the world’s governments will submit plans to meet the Paris Agreement’s pledge to keep global temperature rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

“The need for solid climate coverage has never been greater,” said Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher. “We’re proud that so many organizations from across the US and around the world have joined with Covering Climate Now to do our duty as journalists—to report this hugely important story.”

Covering Climate Now now ranks as one of the most ambitious efforts ever to organize the world’s media around a single coverage topic. In addition to The Guardian—the lead media partner in Covering Climate Now—CJR and The Nation are joined by major newspapers, magazines, television and radio broadcasters, and global news and photo agencies in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Among the outlets represented are: Bloomberg; CBS News; El País; the Asahi Shimbun; La Repubblica; The Times of India; Getty Images; Agence France-Presse; national public TV broadcasters in Italy, Sweden, and the United States; most of the biggest public radio stations in the US; scholarly journals such as Nature, Science, and the Harvard Business Review; and publications such as Vanity Fair, HuffPost, BuzzFeed News, and The Daily Beast. Covering Climate Now also includes a wide array of local news outlets and non-profit websites reporting from Rhode Island, Nevada, Turkey, Togo, and dozens of places in between.

“Collaboration with like-minded colleagues makes both journalistic and business sense in today’s media environment, and The Nation is happy to encourage such collaboration and proud to share our climate coverage as part of this exciting initiative,” said Katrina vanden Heuvel, publisher of The Nation.

All of the news outlets participating will decide for themselves how many climate stories to run during the September week of coverage, and what those stories say. The only requirement is that the participating outlets make a good faith effort to run as much high-quality climate coverage as they can—and thereby signal to their audiences the paramount importance of the climate story.

Some of the outlets participating in Covering Climate Now will share their climate coverage with one another, though this is by no means obligatory. Many outlets will publish or broadcast only stories they themselves produce. This decision is entirely up to each participating outlet.

A full list of participating outlets follows. For changes or updates, please email editors@cjr.org.

Columbia Journalism Review (Co-founder) The Nation (Co-founder) The Guardian (Lead Media Partner)

Wire Services and News & Photo Agencies:

Agence France-Presse (AFP) Bloomberg Getty Images

Newspapers :

The (Colorado Springs) Gazette The Christian Science Monitor The Daily Hampshire Gazette DigBoston The Minneapolis Star Tribune The National Catholic Reporter The Oklahoman The Philadelphia Inquirer & Inquirer.com The Portland Press Herald (Maine) The San Francisco Chronicle The Seattle Times The (New Jersey) Star-Ledger & NJ.com La Nacion (Argentina) The Eyeopener (Ryerson University, Canada) The Queen’s Journal (Queen’s University, Canada) The Toronto Star (Canada) The Varsity (The University of Toronto, Canada) La Tercera (Chile) The Hindustan Times (India) La Repubblica (Italy) The Asahi Shimbun (Japan) The Nepali Times (Nepal) The New Zealand Herald (New Zealand) Público (Portugal) The Straits Times (Singapore) The Mail & Guardian (South Africa) El País (Spain) Trouw (The Netherlands) The i Paper (The United Kingdom)

Magazines, Journals, and Digital News Sites :

The Alpinist Bay Nature Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Bustle BuzzFeed News The Chicago Review of Books Circle of Blue Civil Eats Climate Desk CQ & Roll Call The Daily Beast DCist DeSmog EcoRI News Ecosystem Marketplace EcoWatch Ensia The Food & Environment Reporting Network Green Philly Grist Gym Climber Harvard Business Review Honolulu Civil Beat HuffPost IEEE Spectrum The Intercept In These Times InsideClimate News IPS Inter Press Service Jolon Indian Media Journal for the Planet Lapham’s Quarterly Literary Hub Mongabay Mother Jones New Mexico In Depth The New Republic Newsweek Nexus Media The Oklahoma Observer PassBlue PublicSource Quartz The Real News Network Renewable Energy World Rethinking Schools Rock and Ice Rolling Stone Science Scientific American Sentient Media Silica Magazine The Shoestring Slate Sludge StateImpact Pennsylvania Talking Points Memo Teen Vogue The Texas Observer Truthout TucsonSentinel.com Vanity Fair VICE Media Vox VTDigger The Weather Channel Digital WhoWhatWhy Yale Climate Connections Yale Environment 360 Croakey Health Media (Australia) Eureka Street (Australia) Revolve (Belgium) My News Brasil (Brazil) The Coast (Canada) Corporate Knights (Canada) Kingstonist News (Canada) Maclean’s (Canada) The National Observer (Canada) Planet Friendly News (Canada) The Sprawl (Canada) Taproot Edmonton (Canada) TVO (Canada) The Tyee (Canada) Ojo al Clima (Costa Rica) K-News.dk (Denmark) Solidaritet (Denmark) Clean Energy Wire & Klimafakten.de (Germany) Correctiv (Germany) KlimaSocial (Germany) Spektrum der Wissenschaft (Germany) People’s Archive of Rural India (India) The Wire (India) Newsweek Japan (Japan) Morocco World News (Morocco) Newsroom (New Zealand) The Spinoff (New Zealand) Stuff (New Zealand) Denník N (Slovakia) The Daily Maverick (South Africa) WOZ Die Wochenzeitung (Switzerland) De Groene Amsterdammer (The Netherlands) The Confidential Report (Togo) NewsLab Turkey (Turkey) BusinessGreen (The United Kingdom) Climate News Network (The United Kingdom) The Conversation (The United Kingdom) Immediate Media (The United Kingdom) Nature (The United Kingdom) Physics World (The United Kingdom)

Television & Multimedia:

CBS News Democracy Now KPBS TV & FM (San Diego, Calif.) PBS NewsHour The Years Project & Years Of Living Dangerously WFAA (Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas) WJCT (Jacksonville, Fla.) WNET’s Peril and Promise (New York, N.Y.) News18 (India) RTÉ’s Brainstorm Project (Ireland) TG1/RAI (Italy) TVNZ’s 1 News (New Zealand) Politically Aweh, TV news show (South Africa) TV3 & Catalunya Ràdio (Spain) Swedish Television / SVT (Sweden)

Radio & Podcasts:

Climate One (podcast) Elemental: Covering Sustainability (regional collaborative of NPR stations in Denver, Colo.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Los Angeles, Calif.) Global GoalsCast (podcast) Hudson Mohawk Radio Network (WOOC, WOOS, and WOOA, in Upstate N.Y.) KALW (San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.) KPCC (Los Angeles, Calif.) KQED (San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.) KUOW (Seattle, Wash.) Marketplace Tech, by American Public Media Nevada Public Radio Science Friday, by WNYC Studios The Allegheny Front, on WESA (Pittsburgh, Pa.) WAMU (Washington, DC) WBEZ (Chicago, Ill.) WBUR (Boston, Mass.) WFPL (Louisville, Ky.) WHYY (Philadelphia, Pa.) WNYC (New York, N.Y.) WRAL (Raleigh, N.C.) WWNO (New Orleans, La.) The World, by PRI and the BBC (The United Kingdom)

Institutional

Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism Boston University Climate Matters & Climate Central (George Mason University Center for Climate Communications, and Climate Communications) Journalist’s Resource (The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, at Harvard University) Solutions Journalism Network Yale Climate Change & Health Initiative Insper (Brazil) Mount Royal University’s Journalism and Broadcast Media Studies programs (Canada) blogdroiteuropéen (Europe) Netzwerk Weitblick (Germany) The University of Manchester (The United Kingdom) The Lancet Countdown on Climate Change and Health (The United Kingdom)

Independent Journalists (outlets & affiliations listed for identification purposes only):

David Biello (TED Talks) Rex Dalton (Formerly of Nature) Mike Favetta (Founding meteorologist, WeatherPrep) Dan Gardner Paul Gross (Chief meteorologist, WDIV in Detroit, Mich.) Stephen Leahy (Freelance biosphere journalist) Bill McKibben Mike Nelson (Chief meteorologist, Channel 7 in Denver, Colo.) Don Paul (Contributing meteorologist, The Buffalo News) Jake Price Yereth Rosen (Formerly of the Anchorage Daily News) Benjamin Ryan (The New York Times) Dan Satterfield (Chief meteorologist, WBOC in Salisbury, Md.) Peter Schwartzstein (freelance environmental & Middle East correspondent) Alex Steffen Isabel Seta (Brazil) Sean Holman (Canada) Tracy Sherlock (Freelance journalist, Canada) Manka Behl (The Times of India, India) Marcello Rossi (Freelance environmental reporter, Italy) Angelina Davydova (Freelance journalist, Russia) Preeti Jha (Freelance journalist, Southeast Asia) Alex Thomson (Channel 4 News, The United Kingdom) Michael Tatarski (Vietnam)

