Among readers, the demand for climate crisis coverage is high. Until recently, however, financial reporters have stayed largely silent on the subject. On this week’s episode, Kyle Pope, the editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Gillian Tett, editor-at-large for the Financial Times, on how her doctoral work in cultural anthropology and her years as a war reporter have lead her to start a newsletter on the climate crisis, “Moral Money.”

SHOW NOTES:

Moral Money, Financial Times

Covering Climate Now, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.