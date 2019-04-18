LIVEBlog: CJR’s ongoing coverage of Mueller report release

Robert Mueller. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Did William Barr, the attorney general, mislead in his summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report? Will whistleblowers, even news outlets, be exposed in the document? Did the press get ahead of itself in reporting on Trump and Russia?

The redacted Mueller report has now been officially released. As reporters scramble to read and make sense of the 448-page PDF, CJR will be blogging the coverage of Mueller live. It’s an enormous media story, even for Donald Trump’s administration, which sees itself as much a media operation as a national government.

We’re looking for who reports first and who does it right, for misinformation surrounding the report, and at how media outlets in a polarized world report the same news very differently. And we’re teasing out the themes worthy of more attention.

Let the coverage begin.

CTRL-F? Fuggedaboutit

The PDF of the report has been produced in such a way that you cannot find anything by searching. (Poetic, no?) The only path is the arduous one: slow, plodding, lawyerly—while keeping straight many Russian names. It’s tempting to go on Twitter to scope out the early-emerging highlights—but then, what if they’re not? If the Trump age has taught us anything, it’s not to believe everything we read on the internet; Barr has made it extremely difficult to verify what disinformation we might come across there. Social media today will be like a knock-off CliffsNotes by the super senior who lives off campus: you’d be better off just doing the homework.—Betsy Morais, 11:40am

The Mueller Report, 448 pages At DOJ, 139 MB (not searchable, not handling the traffic too well) https://t.co/Gyg1YuGbFn Google Drive (140 MB, searchable, OCR'd & uploaded by me just now) https://t.co/HHFtmO2lft — Thomas Rid (@RidT) April 18, 2019





CNN speed-reading

What kind of speed-read training have CNN reporters received? Twice within the first 10 minutes of the release of the 400-page document, host Jake Tapper threw to reporters, implying that they had already gone through the document. First, he turned to Laura Jarrett, saying she “has read the report.” Then: “I want to go to Evan Perez, who has also read the report,” says Tapper. Neither reporter, of course, had been able to do that, given that the report was released minutes before they went on air. As a point of differentiation, it’s impressive: stay with CNN because we have read and can digest the Mueller document. As a point of fact, it’s untrue.—Kyle Pope, 11:30am

Taking a stand on the front page

Following Attorney General William Barr’s presser, news outlets are announcing their biggest takeaways. Michael Calderone, senior media reporter at Politico, notes headlines from The Washington Post, NBC News, and Politico emphasizing that Barr disagreed with Mueller’s findings when it came to potential instances of President Donald Trump’s obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, CNN, Fox News, and the Los Angeles Times ran with Barr’s claim that there was no collusion. The Boston Globe ran with a strong headline: “Barr comes to Trump’s defense.” The New York Times first ran a no collusion headline, then transitioned to Barr justifying Trump’s actions.—Justin Ray, 11:20am

Quick scan of post-presser coverage: Some outlets leading with Barr breaking with Mueller's legal theories on obstruction, others emphasize “no collusion” pic.twitter.com/rjEMdwZq2a — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) April 18, 2019



Panel bloat

How many talking heads can be jammed into one cable-news table? CNN so far wins the prize, with nine, as of 11am today. —Kyle Pope, 11:15am

Twitter is coming

A few minutes after his attorney general stormed off the stage when asked if it was inappropriate for him to spin the Mueller report in advance of its edited release, Trump tweeted a meme of himself using the font from HBO’s Game of Thrones: “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats—GAME OVER,” it read. Shortly thereafter, he pinned the tweet.

Trump has tweeted GoT-style before. In November, he shared an image overlaid with the words “SANCTIONS ARE COMING”—a reference to House Stark (and Iran). HBO was not amused: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” it said in a statement. Trump was undeterred. At a cabinet meeting in January, the same image was mocked up on a poster.

Since his candidacy, Trump’s Twitter replies have been a snakes’ nest of low-information supporters and detractors, but this moment was singularly perfect: half the president’s mentions congratulated him on his exoneration, while the other half assured him that, having flouted HBO’s copyright preferences in a tweet about avoiding indictment, the television-loving chief executive was really in trouble.—Sam Thielman and Jon Allsop, 11am

Brett Baier: “Bill Barr laying it out straight, cut and dry.”

Before the Barr press conference, Democrats and some members of the media were already complaining that it was more spin than news. The immediate response to the press conference from Fox News would seem to vindicate those fears. “I suspect the Democrats’ heads on Capital Hill are exploding,” Fox’s Chris Wallace said in the moments after . “This was as good a case as the president’s lawyers could make.” The problem, of course, is that Barr is not the president’s lawyer, but rather the nation’s attorney general, which is why some Democrats had complained the press conference shouldn’t even happen. Brett Baier on Fox, of course, saw no spin, summing up the attorney general’s performance this way: “Bill Barr laying it out straight, cut and dry.”—Kyle Pope, 10:15am

The spin continues, says Marcy Wheeler

Barr laid out evidence that Roger Stone colluded, national security expert Marcy Wheeler notes, but said it doesn’t matter because it wasn’t illegal. And while Barr maintains the White House cooperated fully with Mueller, Wheeler points out the president refused to sit for an interview.—Mathew Ingram, 10:10am

Reminder: Mueller did find evidence Stone successfully optimized release of stolen emails. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 18, 2019

Shorter Bill Barr: The poor little President should not be held to scrutiny. And, again, he JUST LAID OUT EVIDENCE that Stone "colluded." — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 18, 2019

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.