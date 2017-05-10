Covering Standing Rock

A sense of history and hardship sets Lakota newspapers apart from the mainstream media
Above photo: Protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. (Larry Towel / Magnum Photos)
This article will publish soon.
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.
Jenni Monet (MA '12) is an independent journalist and a contributor for Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, Indian Country Today, PBS NewsHour, High Country News and Yes! Magazine. She is executive producer and host of Still Here: Modern Stories of Resilience, Indigenously Told, and an enrolled citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, a tribal nation in New Mexico. She's based in Brooklyn.