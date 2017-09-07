CJR is on the road this summer, visiting small newsrooms across America and meeting the hometown journalists who put together local news. In a series of short videos, we’ll introduce you to a handful of these papers and get a peek at the perspectives of their editors and reporters. Posted each week through September.

On the eve of their 150th anniversary, The Democrat in Sedalia, Missouri, is undergoing a lot of change. A new owner, a new publisher, a new printing schedule — down to five days per week — and a new editor, who’s only 26 years old.

Darrel Frost is a designer and writer living in New York City. He tweets and 'grams at @darrelfrost.