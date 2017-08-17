CJR is on the road this summer, visiting small newsrooms across America and meeting the hometown journalists who put together local news. In a series of short videos, we’ll introduce you to a handful of these papers and get a peek at the perspectives of their editors and reporters. Posted each week through September.

The Union-Bulletin has been Walla Walla, Washington’s hometown paper for more than a century. While they’ve reached a point of stability after recent downsizing, they are uncertain about what comes next. “We’ve been stung, and I think we’re going to be stung more,” says Managing Editor Alasdair Stewart. They have some good things going for them, though: a connection to their town’s residents that larger papers could never enjoy and a keenly felt passion for the tenets of journalism. In the words of veteran reporter Terry McConn, who is retiring this month after 30 years at the U-B, “journalism is an honorable profession, and this is an honorable company to work for.”

Watch below:

This video is part of CJR’s Summer Road Trip. Learn more about the series and follow along here.

RELATED: Sign of the times: A local newsroom aims to build trust

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Darrel Frost is a designer and writer living in New York City. He tweets and 'grams at @darrelfrost.