The Union-Bulletin has been Walla Walla, Washington’s hometown paper for more than a century. While they’ve reached a point of stability after recent downsizing, they are uncertain about what comes next. “We’ve been stung, and I think we’re going to be stung more,” says Managing Editor Alasdair Stewart. They have some good things going for them, though: a connection to their town’s residents that larger papers could never enjoy and a keenly felt passion for the tenets of journalism. In the words of veteran reporter Terry McConn, who is retiring this month after 30 years at the U-B, “journalism is an honorable profession, and this is an honorable company to work for.”
Watch below:
This video is part of CJR’s Summer Road Trip. Learn more about the series and follow along here.
