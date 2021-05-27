Alden and Tribune: ‘A crash course in capitalism’

About half of daily local newspaper circulation in the US is now controlled by hedge funds. On this week’s Kicker, Rebecca Lurye, a reporter for the Hartford Courant and unit chair for the Hartford Courant Guild, and Danielle Ohl, a reporter for the Capital Gazette and chair of the Chesapeake News Guild, join Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR. They discuss what comes next after Alden Global Capital bought Tribune Publishing, and how reporters and their communities can advocate for journalism.
SHOW NOTES
The vultures come for Tribune, as the Baltimore Sun looks to escape, Jon Allsop, CJR
Tribune Blues, Jim Friedlich, CJR
The most feared owner in American journalism looks set to take some of its greatest assets, Savannah Jacobson, CJR