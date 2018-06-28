Podcast: Breaking down coverage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s victory

On this episode of The Kicker, Pete and Nausicaa talk about coverage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise primary victory and how certain media outlets missed the story. Then, we dive into the idea of “civility” in journalism, and the continued debate over coverage of Trump voters. Finally, we discuss Sarah Sanders’s continued from the White House Briefing Room. Is the daily televised back-and-forth even worth it?
SHOW NOTES:
- Progressive media saw the Ocasio-Cortez upset coming by Brian Stelter, CNN
- As Critics Assail Trump, His Supporters Dig In Deeper by Jeremy W. Peters, The New York Times
- The New York Times’ Jeremy W. Peters defends his reporting on Trump supporters by Isaac Chotiner, Slate