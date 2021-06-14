Carole Cadwalladr, Covid-19, and the fight against collective amnesia

At the start of the pandemic, the UK government’s suppression of data prompted Carole Cadwalladr and her colleagues at All the Citizens to found Independent SAGE, a group of scientists who shadow official government scientists. Now, as the UK hurtles towards a June 21 reopening that now looks unlikely to happen, the group’s findings are more concerning than ever.

On this week’s Kicker, Cadwalladr, a feature writer for The Observer, and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, discuss what US journalists can learn from the UK’s Covid fight, and how misleading euphoric Covid-19 coverage in the US has become.

SHOW NOTES

No 10 ‘tried to block’ data on spread of new Covid variant in English schools, Carole Cadwalladr, The Observer

Experts urge Boris Johnson to ‘pause’ 21 June lifting of last Covid restrictions, Jon Stone, Independent

Government faces legal challenge over ‘unlawful’ suppression of Covid data in schools, Chantal da Silva, Independent

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.