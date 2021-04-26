The narrative the Twin Cities tried to build for the national press

In the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict, Mel Reeves, the editor of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, and a 30-year member of the community where George Floyd was murdered, tells Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, how he watched police and city authorities depict his home as inherently violent for the national press.

Q&A: Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder‘s Mel Reeves on the Chauvin verdict, Amanda Darrach, CJR

Fortress Minneapolis: City ‘violence baits’ community ahead of Chauvin trial, Mel Reeves, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Chauvin guilty verdict victory tempered by the persistence of police violence, Mel Reeves, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Chief describes an MPD unrecognizable to many Mpls Blacks, Mel Reeves, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

