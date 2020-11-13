Public Editors: Why even good reporting no longer impacts the vote

The media did better work covering Trump than in 2016, but did that reporting have any impact on the real world?

On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, sits down with CJR’s public editors—Ariana Pekary for CNN, Maria Bustillos for MSNBC, Gabriel Snyder for the New York Times, and Hamilton Nolan for the Washington Post—to discuss what it would take to rebuild the influence of good journalism.

SHOW NOTES

New York Times public editor: Retire the election needles, Gabriel Snyder, CJR

CNN public editor: We must learn to reflect a polarized nation, Ariana Pekary, CJR

MSNBC public editor: Glib certainties give way to queasiness, Maria Bustillos, CJR

Washington Post public editor: the powerful have realized they don’t need the Post, Hamilton Nolan, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.