‘Survival and science’—our fight against climate silence

In 2019, in an effort to combat climate silence, CJR and The Nation, in partnership with The Guardian, founded Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaborative aimed at strengthening coverage of the climate emergency. Two years later, Covering Climate Now partners publish coverage of the climate crisis to 2 billion readers.

On this week’s Kicker, Mark Hertsgaard, the executive director of Covering Climate Now and the environment correspondent for The Nation, and Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation, join Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR. They discuss what they’ve learned about how to tell climate crisis stories that land with impact, how the scientific weight of COVID-19 coverage can further climate coverage, and why covering the climate crisis is journalism, not advocacy.

SHOW NOTES

Covering Climate Now

The media are complacent while the world burns, Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope, CJR

Living Through the Climate Emergency, Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope, CJR

Crises collide: Homeless in America when climate disaster strikes, Andrew McCormick, NBC News

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.