Pharmaceutical companies have developed two COVID-19 vaccines at an unprecedented speed. On this week’s Kicker, Sarah Zhang, a science writer for the Atlantic, and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, discuss why Americans still debate how seriously to take the virus, and journalists can reach those who won’t listen.

SHOW NOTES

The End of the Pandemic Is Now in Sight, Sarah Zhang, The Atlantic

Setting our expectations for the COVID vaccine, Shinhee Kang, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.