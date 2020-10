Jon Allsop and Pete Vernon have written the CJR newsletter, “The Media Today,” since its inception in the wake of the 2016 election. On this week’s Kicker, they speak with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, on what journalism should become when the torrent of Trump news is gone.

SHOW NOTES

How the press covered the last four years of Trump, Jon Allsop and Pete Vernon, CJR

