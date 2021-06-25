Errol Louis: Inside City Hall for the New York City primaries

The pandemic’s limits on primary candidates and the journalists who cover them; a drastically shorter campaign season; and all but absent public polling thanks to the new ranked choice voting. This has been a New York City primary season like no other.

On this week’s Kicker, Errol Louis, who is the anchor of NY1’s “Inside City Hall,” the host of the podcast “You Decide with Errol Louis,” and a professor of urban reporting at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, joins Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR. They discuss the ability of the city’s already fragile local news ecosystem to cover a high-stakes election season, and what Eric Adams’ treatment of the press so far means if he becomes the next mayor of New York City.

SHOW NOTES

He’s a Former Officer. She’s ‘Had Enough’ of the Police. Who Will Come Out Ahead?, Errol Louis, New York Times

Andrew Yang, Eric Adams, and uncertainty on primary day in New York, Jon Allsop, CJR

