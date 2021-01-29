GameStop, Reddit, and who hacked the system

The media has framed the GameStop story as a Reddit-fueled revolution against the power of Wall Street, but how does that narrative measure up to reality?

On this week’s Kicker, Amber Jamieson, a reporter at BuzzFeed News and cohost of the podcast Get Money, joins Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, to ask why we have seized on this story and what it means for the future of the financial beat.

SHOW NOTES

“Two Wall Street Firms Took Huge GameStop Losses After Admitting Defeat to Redditors,” Amber Jamieson, BuzzFeed News

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.