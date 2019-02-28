Podcast: ‘I knew the press was coming,’ Charlottesville victim’s mother says

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Susan Bro, whose daughter Heather Heyer died in the 2017 Charlottesville attack, and Contributing Editor Camille Bromley, who profiled Bro’s dealings with the press for our latest print edition. Bro discusses shifting the “white savior” narrative around her daughter’s death towards a focus on taking action against racism.

