Indian Country: Behind the monolith

As COVID-19 death rates in some native communities soar, and federal care package payments to Indigenous tribes lag behind those to state and municipal governments, why does the US trail so far behind other colonizing countries in its news coverage of its first peoples?

On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Hopkins, special projects editor of the Anchorage Daily News and recent recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for public service, and Jenni Monet, an independent journalist and a tribal citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, who writes about Indigenous rights and injustice, join Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR. They discuss the difficulty of pitching stories on native communities to editors, and the harm we do when we report on our 574 Indian nations as a monolith.

SHOW NOTES

The crisis in covering Indian Country, Jenni Monet, CJR

The Biggest Emergency, Jenni Monet, CJR

Rural Alaska, Anchorage Daily News

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.