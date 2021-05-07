Jessica Bruder talks Nomadland

“Nomadland,” a film inspired by and featuring non-actor sources from journalist Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction book of the same name, just swept the Academy Awards. Both book and film explore the life of America’s “new nomads,” who live without traditional housing since losing their savings in the Great Recession.

On this week’s Kicker, Bruder joins Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, to discuss the process of shepherding a story from magazine to book to film, and the future of American “houselessness” in the wake of the Covid pandemic.



SHOW NOTES

The End of Retirement, Jessica Bruder, Harper’s

Snowden’s Box, Jessica Bruder & Dale Maharidge, Harper’s

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.